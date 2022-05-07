Blotter: Three DWI arrests in four days, Disturbance reported on Cross Sound Ferry

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Southold Town police arrested a motorcyclist for driving while intoxicated following a crash in Cut­ch­ogue Saturday evening.

Cutchogue resident David Truglia, 36, was northbound on Stillwater Avenue when he removed his hands from the handlebars, lost control and crashed around 6:30 p.m., according to a report. Police said Mr. Truglia was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, treated and released. He was charged with DWI, officials said.

• A 24-year-old Brentwood man was arrested for DWI following a single-car crash in Cut­ch­ogue early Sunday morning.

Edwin Claros was driving westbound on Route 25 when he veered off the road and crashed into a tree and water main around 4:20 a.m.

A police press release did not note whether Mr. Claros was injured but officials said he was arrested for DWI at the scene.

• Police arrested a 28-year-old Greenport man for DWI after receiving a report about an erratic driver last Thursday night.

Police said Maycon Rosales-Gonzalez was stopped for traffic violations along Route 48 around 9:30 p.m. when he was found to be intoxicated.

• A 39-year-old Woonsocket, R.I., man was banned from the Cross Sound Ferry last Thursday after yelling and threatening crew members because the bar service was taking too long, according to police reports. Three police officers and a sergeant responded to the Orient ferry terminal, where the man signed a notice of trespass and agreed to leave the location without further incident.

• Detectives were notified about a possible break-in at a vacant home along Peconic Bay Boulevard in Laurel last week.

The homeowner, a 64-year-old Flanders woman, told police that she found an empty bag of chips and a towel on the floor of the unoccupied home, which is currently listed for sale. She told police she suspects “kids most likely broke in to hang out,” sometime between April 21 and last Monday, when the incident was reported.

• Police responded to a party at a home along Main Road in Laurel after receiving a complaint about fireworks Saturday night.

The homeowner, a 41-year-old man, admitted to shooting off fireworks and agreed to stop, according to a police report.

• A 36-year-old Mattituck man called police last Monday to report that an unknown person broke the rear window of his vehicle along Depot Lane in Cut­ch­ogue.

Police noted in a report that there were no signs indicating that the incident was criminal in nature.

• The East Marion Fire Department extinguished a small mulch fire at Lavender by the Bay along Route 25 last Monday around 7 p.m.

No foul play is suspected, officials said.

• Police were called to a bus stop along Main Road in Laurel Friday morning after receiving a report of an intoxicated man lying on the side of the road.

An officer arrived and found a 29-year-old Laurel man who did not appear to be intoxicated but said he had been waiting for the S-92 bus to take him to work.

The officer transported the man to his job in Cut­ch­ogue, reports said.

• An unknown person used a 65-year-old Southold woman’s personal information to file for unemployment assistance with the Arkansas Department of Commerce last week. The woman responded to police headquarters to file a report last Thursday afternoon and was advised to place a fraud alert on her credit.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.