Carla Marie McMann

Lifelong Greenport resident Carla Marie McMann died May 26, 2022, at her home. She was 77.

Born March 21, 1945, she was the daughter of Frank and Marie “Betty” (Warner) McMann.

She earned a bachelor of arts degree from Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pa.

Ms. McMann worked as church secretary and nursery school teacher for Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greenport for much of her life.

She was known to love reading, doll collecting, caring for her cat, Cookie, and celebrating holidays with family.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, followed by interment at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport. Father Roger Joslin will officiate.

Memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity or North Fork Animal Welfare League.

Arrangements were handled by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.