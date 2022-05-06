Chambers consider merger, Remembering photographer who documented labor camps

Crowds at the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce Street Fair in 2014. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)

Here are the headlines for Friday, May 6, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Chambers consider a merger in move that would see Mattituck group dissolve

Column: Profound images of farm labor camp will not be forgotten

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

New civic association aims to advocate for future of downtown Riverhead

Two injured, one airlifted, after T-bone collision at Route 105, Riverside Drive intersection

Fun run, roller skating, circus tricks and more planned for first ‘Community Day’ event May 14 in Riverhead

NORTHFORKER

Planning the perfect North Fork date with a local expert

North Fork Open Houses: 6 listings for the week of May 7

Podcast: Things to do on the North Fork this Mother’s Day

WEATHER

Expect rain today with a high temperature near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 46. The rain is likely to continue deep into the weekend with temperatures remaining in the low-to-mid 50s.