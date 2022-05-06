Chambers consider merger, Remembering photographer who documented labor camps
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Friday, May 6, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Chambers consider a merger in move that would see Mattituck group dissolve
Column: Profound images of farm labor camp will not be forgotten
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
New civic association aims to advocate for future of downtown Riverhead
Two injured, one airlifted, after T-bone collision at Route 105, Riverside Drive intersection
Fun run, roller skating, circus tricks and more planned for first ‘Community Day’ event May 14 in Riverhead
NORTHFORKER
Planning the perfect North Fork date with a local expert
North Fork Open Houses: 6 listings for the week of May 7
Podcast: Things to do on the North Fork this Mother’s Day
WEATHER
Expect rain today with a high temperature near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 46. The rain is likely to continue deep into the weekend with temperatures remaining in the low-to-mid 50s.