Cops: Driver charged with DWI after overturned Hummer strikes three vehicles in Southold

The overturned Hummer in Sunday’s crash on Main Road in Southold. (Credit: Southold Fire Department)

A multi-vehicle collision Sunday on Main Road in Southold resulted in a DWI arrest, according to Southold Town police.

Daniel Gornetzki, 36, of Southold was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusal to take a breath test after his 2001 Hummer left the roadway and struck two parked vehicles. The Hummer rolled over from the collision and continued sliding west on Main Road, striking another oncoming vehicle, police said.

Police said the Hummer was traveling westbound on Main Road at the time of the crash. The driver of a 2021 Chevrolet was traveling eastbound when the sliding and overturned Hummer collided with it. The driver in that vehicle was not injured.

The Southold Fire Department responded to the crash scene. Mr. Gornetzki managed to free himself from the Hummer and he was then transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital to be evaluated. He was later discharged and then transported to police headquarters to be processed and held for arraignment.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m.