Daily Update: Councilwoman asks for code change to allow food trucks, Greenport schools break ground on $18M bond project

Board of education members, including Superintendent Marlon Small, right, and eleventh grader Emma Wachtel, middle, digging for the ceremonious groundbreaking commencement on May 24, 2022. (Credit: Viola Flowers)

Should food trucks be allowed this summer? Councilwoman says it’s time to consider code changes

Greenport school breaks ground on $18M project that includes new gym, elementary library

Farmers, residents raise objections to proposed Sound Avenue parking ban during public hearing

Proposed Riverhead Islamic Center reduced in size, requires ZBA variance

North Fork Dog Dock Diving Weekend returns to Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. next month

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this Memorial Day weekend

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight with a slight chance of rain and the low will be around 58.