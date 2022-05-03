Daily Update: First Universalist Church submits site plan, Newspapers honored by New York Press Association
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
First Universalist Church, destroyed by fire in 2015, submits site plan for smaller church
The Suffolk Times, rookie reporter honored in New York Press Association Better Newspaper Contest
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Agriculture, tourism and preservation: Residents weigh in at latest comprehensive plan forum
Men’s Lacrosse: Former SWR standout Chris Gray sets NCAA career points record
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: Outdoor Living Done Right
Chef Terri Novak cooks up something new at Braun’s Kitchen
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today and a high temperature near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is possible after 2 a.m. and the low tonight will be around 48.