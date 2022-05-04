Dozens turn out for abortion rights rally, Local resident plans walk from NYC to Greenport

Among those in attendance at the rally Tuesday were North Fork residents Abigail and Alexa Field (at left), Suffolk County Legislator and congressional hopeful Bridget Fleming (second from right) and Southold Town Democratic Committee chair Kathryn Casey Quigley. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Dozens turn out for Riverhead rally following leak of draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Local resident plans to walk over 100 miles from NYC to Greenport to aid those facing medical debt

Boys Tennis: This doubles pair is like double vision

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

SCWA offers to assist Riverhead Town in connecting Manorville homes to clean water

Police investigating burglary at Aquebogue farm

Four arrested on drug charges after police execute search warrants at two Riverhead homes

NORTHFORKER

Renowned chef to open Southold Social at former Caci space

Five things mom actually wants this Mother’s Day

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies today with rain likely in the morning and a high temperature near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48.