Elizabeth Ann Andrews Vail

Elizabeth Ann Andrews Vail died peacefully on April 20, 2022, at South Shore University Hospital on Long Island. She was 71.

She was born on May 31, 1950, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents, Philip and Amalia Andrews of Cutchogue. She married Carl Everett Vail III on Oct. 14, 1984. They settled in Cutchogue, N.Y.

Elizabeth was an avid gardener and delighted in tending to the design of her gardens. She was an excellent cook and loved her dogs dearly. She enjoyed being at the beach, boating and taking walks in the neighborhood and in nature.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Carl; stepchildren Carl Everett of Southampton and Elizabeth and her husband, Maurizio, of Southampton; and her step-grandchildren Grace, Emma, Julia and Marco. She is also survived by her sister, Catherine, of Canaan, N.H.; her brother, James, and his wife, Muriel, of Peconic; nephews Brandon and Geoffrey; and niece Adelaide.

The family would like to thank the Cutchogue Fire Department Rescue Squad and the South Shore University Hospital Intensive Care Unit for their compassionate and loving care and urge everyone to have regular colonoscopies to check for cancer.

A celebration of Elizabeth’s life will be held in the future.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes assisted the family.

