Fire damages New Suffolk home, ‘The Producers’ opens May 12 at the NFCT

The cast of “The Producers” during a rehearsal Tuesday night. The show will open May 12 and run through May 29. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, May 5, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

The show finally goes on: ‘The Producers’ set to open May 12 at North Fork Community Theatre

New Suffolk home damaged in fire Tuesday evening

Real Estate Transfers: May 5, 2022

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board may turn Pattern Book recommendations, such as building height limits, into law

NORTHFORKER

Margarita season is upon us: Here’s where to find the best on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight and the low will be around 47.