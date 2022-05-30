Greenport American Legion hosts annual Memorial Day parade: Photos

This year’s parade was held in Greenport Village. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Residents lined the streets Monday morning for Southold Town’s Memorial Day parade to remember and honor the nation’s fallen service members.

The Greenport American Legion Burton Potter Post 185 hosted this year’s parade, which rotates its location annually. The parade featured local veterans, fire departments, high school marching bands, and more on the parade route through Front and Main streets.

The parade ended at American Legion Hall.

See more photos below:

Photos by Jeremy Garretson