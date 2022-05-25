Hotel’s marketing effort sparks town review of seaplane ban, Redistricting maps reshape Congressional race

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

The Shoals says it’s reachable by seaplane, but Southold Town begs to differ

Court-ordered redistricting maps reshape Congressional race once again

Memorial Day parades, remembrances set for this weekend across the North Fork

Baseball: 3 Center Moriches pitchers share no-hitter in finals sweep of Tuckers

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Square, railroad redevelopment among the top requests for funding as projects outlined seeking portion of $10M grant

Riverhead Board of Education to vote on hiring new assistant superintendent for business

Softball: North Babylon pitcher blanks Riverhead in two-hitter

NORTHFORKER

Hidden North Fork: A residential farm stand with a purpose

Most Popular: Braun Seafood Co. Fish Market, Cutchogue

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.