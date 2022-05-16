Former Greenport resident Joan Norkelun Buckley of Tarrytown, N.Y., died May 15, 2022, at Cedar Manor Rehabilitation Center in Ossining, N.Y. She was 83.

Born Jan. 20, 1939, in Greenport, she was the daughter of William and Agnes (Aanestad) Norkelun. She graduated from Greenport High School in 1956 and from Lenox Hill Hospital School of Nursing in 1959, as a registered nurse. She married Bruce Buckley on May 28, 1960, at Astoria Presbyterian Church in Astoria, Queens.

Ms. Buckley worked as a staff nurse for the pediatric practice of Donald Skog, M.D., in New York City.

Her son, Tod, predeceased her in 2001. She is survived by her husband, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.