Longtime Mastic Beach resident John L. Sumwalt died May 17, 2022, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. He was 81.

John was born March 31, 1941, at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Leslie Forbes Sumwalt and Anna (McMahon) Sumwalt.

John graduated from Center Moriches High School in 1959. He served 21 years in the United States Navy from 29 October 1959 to 31 March 1981, when he retired as a chief petty officer (E-7). Following military service, he continued to serve as a Naval Junior Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) instructor for the Mattituck and Southold school districts.

Chief Sumwalt (affectionately referred to as “Grandpa” by his cadets when not in uniform) impacted many lives over the course of his 22-year teaching career. He was also a life member of the Mastic Beach Volunteer Ambulance Company, serving for 25 years.

John was a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, friend, mentor and teacher. Predeceased by his sisters, Lucille, Susan and Margaret, he is survived by his wife, Mary (Coady) Sumwalt; sons and daughters-in-law, John and Heather, Keith and Josephine, Jeff and Janel, David and Sarah; and his sister Mary Reichert. John was also known as “Pop-Pop” to his nine grandchildren, Coady, Patrick, Ava Lily, Nicholas, Griffin, Heath, Miller, Zeke and Will.

The family will receive visitors Monday, May 23, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Roma Funeral Home in Shirley, N.Y. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at St. Jude Church in Mastic Beach, N.Y., followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that memorial donations be made to East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care.

