True Southold native and retired Suffolk County Police Officer Karen Lynne Horne (Grant) passed away on May 8, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living life to the fullest.

Karen took pride being born in the Greenport hospital. She loved gardening, taking care of her Havanese dogs, spending time with her family and most of all being a mother to her two children, Jesse and Christa. Karen was truly one of a kind, from being strong and independent to always putting others first. She was a source of wisdom for anyone who needed her and has left an imprint on all of our hearts.

Karen is survived by her two children, Jesse and Christa, and her siblings, Alan, Kristin, Michael and Kevin (from New York) and Tina, Terry and Tammy (from Georgia).

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, May 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to East End Hospice and/or North Fork Animal League.

