LIVE RESULTS: All North Fork school budgets approved

The polls have closed in local school budget votes and board of education elections. The Suffolk Times will continue to update this post with results as they are reported:

OYSTERPONDS

By way of a 206-9 vote, Oysterponds School District residents approved a $5.5 million budget for the 2022-23 school year. It marks a 1.77% reduction in spending from the current plan. The district’s projected tax levy would be $4.9 million, a 3.79% increase.

Longtime incumbent school board member Dorothy-Dean Thomas (127 votes) lost her seat on the board by five votes with the three open seats going to fellow incumbents Thomas Stevenson (159) and Miriam Foster (143), along with first-time candidate Erin Stanton (132).

Oysterponds voters also approved three propositions. The first features an expenditure of $330,000 from the capital reserve fund established in May 2014 toward six projects. The second proposition extends the term for the capital reserve by an additional 10 years. Residents also supported the library budget.

MATTITUCK-CUTCHOGUE

Mattituck-Cutchogue School District voters approved a $42.8 million budget that increases spending by 1.45%. The plan, which includes a projected 1.84% hike in the tax levy, was approved by 524 residents with 156 voting in opposition.

Incumbent board members George Haase (453 votes) and Jennifer Anderson (450) were re-elected to new three-year terms. Challenger Jaqueline Zappulla received 318 votes.

NEW SUFFOLK

By a margin of 37-3, voters in the New Suffolk Common School District approved a $1.1 million budget that pierced the state property tax cap. The 2.7% spending increase is projected to raise the property tax levy from $929,500 to $995,000. It needed 60% voter approval in the district that educates 10 students in grades K-6.

Lisa Zissel ran unopposed and was elected to her first three-year term on the board of education.

GREENPORT

Voters in the Greenport School District approved a $21.6 million spending plan Tuesday with 320 residents voting yes and 107 in opposition. Jamie Martilotta (317 votes) and Emily Whitecavage (258) were elected to the board of education over Babette Cornine (180).

The budget features a 5.75% increase in spending over the current school year with a projected tax levy hike of 3.11%.

The Floyd Memorial Library budget was also approved.