Mattituck Chamber opts out of merger, ‘The Producers’ postponed due to COVID-19

Love Lane in Mattituck. (Credit: Grant Parpan/file)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Friday, May 20, 2022.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck Chamber of Commerce opts out of merger

‘The Producers’ postponed this weekend at NFCT due to COVID-19 concerns

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town playground, elementary school outdoor learning space among tributes dedicated in memory of Keri Stromski

Town Board rejects June 12 Latin Music Festival after earlier event draws too large of crowd

Daughter of man killed in police-involved shooting in Manorville sues Suffolk PD, officer who fired gun

NORTHFORKER

Six years and one wild story later, Red Dumpling Truck is getting ready to roll

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of May 21

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 30 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. and the low tonight will be around 60.

For the weekend, expect sunny skies Saturday with a high near 78 degrees. Sunny skies are also in the forecast for Sunday with a high near 77.