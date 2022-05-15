Mattituck, Cutchogue fire departments extinguish overnight barn blaze

A garage and barn burned on Wickham Avenue in Mattituck early Sunday morning. (Credit: Cutchogue Fire Department)

Local volunteer firefighters extinguished a barn fire overnight in Mattituck Sunday, according a press release from the Cutchogue Fire Department, which assisted Mattituck at the scene.

The fire at a nursery barn at 6900 Wickham Avenue in Mattituck was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a fully engulfed garage and adjacent barn at the property.

“The fire’s location was located in an area with limited water supply and the nearest hydrant was located a long distance away,” Cutchogue FD said in a press release. “Water that was used to fight the fire was initially supplied by MFD’s tanker while a long hose lay was established to the closest hydrant.”

In total, about 2,500 feet of hose was laid out to fight the fire for about three hours, according to the release.

The efforts of volunteers prevented the fire from spreading to other nearby barns, the department said. One firefighter was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the release.

The fire was reported at the address of Flora Nurseries.