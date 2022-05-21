North Fork students earn Teeny Award nominations

The cast of “Chicago” at Southold High School. (Credit: Casey Rooney)

The splashy, eye-grabbing set, colorful costumes and Broadway-style dance numbers earned the Riverhead Blue Masques the Judges Choice Award for their production of “SpongeBob” ahead of the annual Teeny Awards set for June 5.

The coveted award is given to an “exemplary” show, scene, musical or dance number, ensemble effort or entire group “that the judges feel stands out enough to warrant the special recognition,” according to their website.

Riverhead led in nominations among North Fork schools when nominations were announced Thursday, earning 13 nods in addition to the judge’s honor. Their nominations were spread across productions of “A Bronx Tale: The Musical,” which was presented in the fall, and “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical,” in April.

Southold High School earned eight nominations for productions of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” and “Chicago,” and a production of “The Curious Savage” at Mattituck High School earned five nominations.

The Teeny Awards is celebrating 20 years of celebrating high school theater on the East End and was inspired by the Tony Awards.

This year, the group of judges attended shows at 20 Long Island schools, selecting nominees and winners in categories including Lead Actor, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress in both plays and musicals. Awards are also given to choreographers, poster designers and other performers that may not be in a lead or supporting role.

This year’s awards ceremony will be held Sunday, June 5 at 3 p.m. at Riverhead High School. It will be hosted by local freelance dance instructor Anita Boyer and feature performances from several high school theater groups.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at eastendarts.org.

The nominees are:

PLAY

Lead Female in a Play

Alexa Bahamondes in the role of Irene Rudolph in “Radium Girls” at Hampton Bays

Samantha Cavorti in the role of Penny Sycamore in “You Can’t Take it With You” at Longwood

Tessa Cunningham in the role of Norah in “We are the Sea” at Rocky Point

Kaitlin Elmore in the role of Fairy May in “The Curious Savage” at Mattituck

Brenna Kiernan in the role of Una in “We are the Sea” at Rocky Point

Olivia Mannino in the role of Mrs. Savage in “The Curious Savage” at Mattituck

Lillian McGuire in the role of Sally in “One Stoplight Town” at Pierson

Izzy Moschetta in the role of Grace Fryer in “Radium Girls” at Hampton Bays

Zoe Richardson in the role of Trish in “One Stoplight Town” at Pierson

Maya Sanabria in the role of Roeder in “Radium Girls” at Hampton Bays

Lead Male in a Play

Derek Bergmann in the role of The Sailor in “We are the Sea” at Rocky Point

Carter Cline in the role of Limbic in “Brainstorm” at Westhampton Beach

Aiden Genender in the role of Jim in “One Stoplight Town” at Pierson

Derek Griffin in the role of Mr. Green in “Clue” at Bellport

Konstantin Kipshidze in the role of Grandpa Martin Vanderhof in “You Can’t Take it With You” at Longwood

Jake Kyranakis in the role of the King in “Game of Tiaras” at Sachem North

Alexander Mahr in the role of Ken Gorman in “Rumors” at Sachem East

Ryan Pacella in the role of Lenny Ganz in “Rumors” at Sachem East

Adam Pollizotto in the role of Prince Charming in “Game of Tiaras” at Sachem North

Joey Salerno in the role of Professor Plum in “Clue” at Bellport

Supporting Female in a Play

Laura Alt in the role of Alice Sycamore in “You Can’t Take it With You” at Longwood

Cam Billingham in the role of Mrs. Paddy in “The Curious Savage” at Mattituck

Jacquelyn Conlon in the role of Essie Carmichael in “You Can’t Take it With You” at Longwood

Emily Glass in the role of Barb in “One Stoplight Town” at Pierson

Maya Hamilton in the role of Lily Belle Savage in “The Curious Savage” at Mattituck

Dhivia Sampath in the role of Lily in “13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview” at

Southampton

Kassandra Suarez in the role of Cassie Cooper in “Rumors” at Sachem East

Brook Tate in the role of Narrator 1 in “Game of Tiaras” at Sachem North

Abby Tyler in the role of Mrs. Willie in “The Curious Savage” at Mattituck

Nur Yucel in the role of Cookie Cusask in “Rumors” at Sachem East

Supporting Male in a Play

David Adejare in the role of Ed Carmichael in “You Can’t Take it With You” at Longwood

Jabiel Aqueron in the role of Glen Cooper in “Rumors” at Sachem East

John Caulfield in the role of Ben in “13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview” at Southampton

Jerry Ewald in the role of Mr. Anthony Kirby, Sr. in “You Can’t Take it With You” at Longwood

Michael Gallagher in the role of Tony Kirby in “You Can’t Take it With You” at Longwood

Everett McMahon in the role of Melvin in “One Stoplight Town” at Pierson

Thomas Norman in the role Paul Sycamore in “You Can’t Take it With You” at Longwood

Adam Olszewski in the role of Dad in “Hallmarks of Horror” at Rocky Point

Ryan Panzarino in the role of Blood Packet Guy in “Game of Tiaras” at Sachem North

Gabriel Sanchez in the role of Brett “13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview” at Southampton

MUSICAL

Lead Female in a Musical

Keira Ballan in the role of Ella in “Cinderella” at Bellport

Chloe Bloom in the role of The Mother Abbess in “The Sound of Music” at Longwood

Emma Butler in the role of Marie (Fairy Godmother) in “Cinderella” at Bellport

Angela Gardella in the role of Rona Lisa Perretti in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Pierson

Kara Kokolakis in the role of Roxie Hart in “Chicago” at Mount Sinai

Victoria Mena in the role of Velma Kelly in “Chicago” at Mount Sinai

Belle Penny in the role of Olive Ostrovsky in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Southold

Alicia Rignola in the role of Lady of the Lake in “Spamalot” at Westhampton Beach

Genevieve Roeloffs in the role of Olive Ostrovsky in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Pierson

Ally Short in the role of Ariel in “The Little Mermaid” at Newfield

Lead Male in a Musical

Silas Jones in the role of Ren McCormack in “Footloose” at East Hampton

Joey Maiello in the role of Finch in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” at Sachem North

Isaiah Mraz in the role of Billy Flynn in “Chicago” at Southold

Austin Pelissier in the role of Sebastian in “The Little Mermaid” at Newfield

Joseph Podlas in the role of Sonny in “A Bronx Tale” at Riverhead

Adam Pollizotto in the role of Biggley in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” at Sachem North

Jacob Schiavone in the role of Calogero in “A Bronx Tale” at Riverhead

Jacob Schiavone in the role of SpongeBob SquarePants in “The SpongeBob Musical” at Riverhead

Lance Schroeder in the role of William Barfee in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Pierson

Kai Schiera in the role of the Scarecrow in “The Wizard of Oz” at Miller Place

Supporting Female in a Musical

Olivia Armon in the role of Vi Moore in “Footloose” at East Hampton

Amaia Astorr in the role of Ethel McCormack in “Footloose” at East Hampton

Cara Caulfield in the role of Paullette Buonofuonte in “Legally Blonde” at Southampton

Emily Glass in the role of Logainne Schwartzandgrubinniere in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Pierson

Kate Groshans in the role of Scuttle in “The Little Mermaid” at Newfield

Rosemari Marotta in the role of Sir Lancelot in “Spamalot” at Westhampton Beach

Dakota Quackenbush in the role of Rusty in “Footloose” at East Hampton

Zoe Richardson in the role of Leaf Coneybear in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Pierson

Brook Tate in the role of Smitty in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” at Sachem North

Wyeth Zeff in the role of Marcy Park in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Pierson

Supporting Male in a Musical

Landon Bennett in the role of Amos Hart in “Chicago” at Southold

Quinn Bruer in the role of Leaf Coneybear in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Southold

Kieran Conlon in the role of Willard Hewitt in “Footloose” at East Hampton

Nicholas Lyons in the role of Cinderella’s Prince in “Into the Woods” at Center Moriches

Alexander Mahr in the role of Kenickie in Grease at Sachem East

Cruz Mendez in the role of Tyrone in “A Bronx Tale” at Riverhead

Cruz Mendez in the role of Eugene Krabs in “The SpongeBob Musical” at Riverhead

Matthew Nitti in the role of Sheldon Plankton in “The SpongeBob Musical” at Riverhead

Joseph Podlas in the role of Squidward in “The SpongeBob Musical” at Riverhead

Jadiel Rodriguez in the role of Chuck Cranston in “Footloose” at East Hampton

Outstanding Performer in a Play or Musical

Maya Buldoc in the role of French Taunter in “Spamalot” at Westhampton Beach

Annabelle Cressy in the role of the Giant in “Into the Woods” at Center Moriches

Kenzie David in the role of Tap Dancer in “Chicago” at Hampton Bays

Kaitlin Gulluscio in the role of Mrs. Phelps in “Matilda” at Shelter Island

Siena Link-Morse in the role of Urleen in “Footloose” at East Hampton

Sydney Marioce in the role of Raccoon/Ensemble Member in “Cinderella” at Bellport

Jessica Matthews in the role of Flotsam in “The Little Mermaid” at Newfield

Jesse Meehan in the role of Patchy the Pirate in “The SpongeBob Musical” at Riverhead

Cheyanne Metzger in the role of Frieda in “A Bronx Tale” at Riverhead

Oliva Meyer in the role of The Mayor/Sardine Corps in “The SpongeBob Musical” at Riverhead

Anika Petruccelli in the role of Wendy Jo in “Footloose” at East Hampton

Jasmine Recova in the role of Jetsam in “The Little Mermaid” at Newfield

Outstanding Choreography in a Play or Musical

Naomi Cichanowicz for “Razzle Dazzle” from “Chicago” at Southold

Juliana DePersio for “Freddie My Love” from “Grease” at Sachem East

Julianne Donohue for “Munchkinland,” “Poppies,” “Merry Land of Oz,” & “Jitterbug” from “The Wizard of Oz” at Miller Place

Kate Groshan for Les Poisson Mayhem from “The Little Mermaid” at Newfield

Gianna Kelly for “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” & “The Lonely Goatherd” from “The Sound of Music” at Longwood

Hanna Medler for “Mamma Says” from “Footloose” at East Hampton

Maddie Palumbo for “Mr. Cellophane” from “Chicago” at Southold

Anika Petruccelli for “Still Rockin’” from “Footloose” at East Hampton

Avery Rubino for Full Choreography from “A Bronx Tale” and “The SpongeBob Musical” at Riverhead

Avery Rubino & Joseph Podlas for “I’m Not a Loser” Tap Dance from “The SpongeBob Musical” at Riverhead

Outstanding Poster & Playbill Design

Tessa Cunningham for “Freaky Friday” at Rocky Point

Savannah Butler for “Rumors” at Sachem East

Alexa Feeney for “Chicago” at Southold

Alexa Feeney for “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Southold

Victoria Pendzick for “Into the Woods” at Center Moriches

Kate Pomroy for “Brainstorm” at Westhampton Beach

Alex Rivas for “The SpongeBob Musical” at Riverhead

Emily Zukosky for “Legally Blonde” at Southampton

Judges’ Choice