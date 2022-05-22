Peconic Landing, in partnership with Stony Brook Medicine, opens expanded Center for Well-Being

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the new facility on Wednesday, May 18. (Credit: Steve Wick)

Peconic Landing and Stony Brook Medicine have teamed up to open an expanded Center for Well-Being to North Fork residents.

“When we started working with Stony Brook, we looked to identify what the needs of the East End were, not just Peconic Landing,” said chief operating officer Greg Garrett.

The former wellness office at the Greenport continuing care retirement community offered three exam rooms and access to internal medicine, cardiology and podiatry services, according to a press release from Peconic Landing.

The expansion will enhance the primary care already available there by adding 1,200 square feet of space and six new exam rooms. It will also bring additional specialty services, including rheumatology and orthopedics.

Peconic Landing hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the expanded center for well-being Wednesday, providing tours of the new space for those in attendance. The center will also benefit the Landing’s members.

Discussions on expanding the Center for Well-Being started about two years ago, sparked by an awareness of how much traveling most people on the North Fork were doing just to see a specialist, said Peconic Landing president and CEO Robert Syron, .

“We were now seeing our members having to travel further distances, not only our members, but everyone out here, including myself,” he said.

Mr. Syron credits Peconic Landing members for fundraising for this expansion.

“The members completely fundraised for this,” he said. “All the money, except for a grant from Senator LaValle, has come from donations from the members.”

Initially, the practice will house three physicians, according to the press release.

Nathanael Desire, D.O., the current medical director at Peconic Landing, specializes in primary care and geriatric medicine.

Christopher Liedke, D.O., is a rheumatologist. Conditions he treats include, arthritis, systemic lupus erythematous, gout, Lyme disease and more.

John Roe, M.D., director of orthopedic surgery at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, will also be joining the team at the Center for Well-Being. He has extensive experience in arthroscopic procedures and open treatment of the knee, shoulder, hip, ankle and elbow. Dr. Roe also specializes in arthroscopic surgery of the knee, shoulder and hip, including meniscus repair/debridement, complex ligament reconstruction, cartilage restoration, rotator cuff repair, shoulder instability, hip impingement and labral repair, as well as fracture care, according to a press release.

Plans are also in developmentto bring in other specialty services, including neurology and urology.

“It’s going to be an ongoing dialogue and evaluation of what the needs of the North Fork are,” Mr. Syron said.

The expansion of the Center for Well-Being also establishes an office space specifically for Peconic Landing’s growing home health service capability, which offers personal care assistance, nursing and more to those who prefer to maintain their independence from home.

Office hours for Peconic Landing’s new Center for Well-being will begin in early June.

For information on scheduling an appointment visit elih.stonybrookmedicine.edu/peconic, or for more information visit peconiclanding.org/well-being.

“This is a win, not only for Peconic Landing’s members, but it’s also a win for anyone who needs to see a specialist out here on the East End,” Mr. Syron said.