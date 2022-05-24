Peter J. Victoria, 68, of Mattituck passed away peacefully on May 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Judy, and cherished daughter, Heather, and Chris Scholtz. He also enjoyed being the proud Dziadek of his three granddaughters, Victoria, Nora and Emma. He spent many hours fishing with his first mate, Victoria, and also enjoyed spending time on the water clamming, crabbing and scalloping.

Predeceased by his parents, John and Lucy Victoria of New Suffolk, Pete is survived by his siblings, Ann (Larry) Ekster of Cutchogue and Barbara Solo of New Suffolk. He is also survived by his Zuhoski family in-laws, Joseph and Sabina, Joe Jr., Jerry (Debbie) and Michelle, Cheryl King and Joanne (Ron Jr.) Goerler; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Pete began his career as a union plumber and after 10 years became proprietor of Perfection Plumbing and Heating. He was always a master of all trades. If it was broken, Pete could fix it.

Pete was an avid golfer, being a member of the Forest Country Club and Island’s End Golf Club, where he served as a director. He won the club championship numerous times and achieved multiple holes-in-one.

Pete was also an accomplished bowler, having achieved many 800 series and perfect games. He held the Long Island high series of 877 for many years, and was also the first bowler to roll a perfect game at Riverhead Polish Hall. Other activities Pete enjoyed were running marathons and playing softball.

Pete was a man of deep faith, being a communicant of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue his entire life. He was also a member of the Riverhead Moose Club and Mattituck Lions Club; he was responsible for melting the chocolate used during the Strawberry Festival.

Pete received accolades for being a man’s man, having tremendous character and boundless personal courage, being the strongest man people have known and a truly sincere friend.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family received visitors May 22 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated May 23 at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to a leukemia foundation or pancreatic cancer research foundation of one’s choice or East End Hospice.

