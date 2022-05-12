Real Estate Transfers: May 12, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated March 27 – April 2, 2022.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• de Cesare, D & J, to De Mauro, Joseph, 2001 Bluffs Dr (600-11.2-1-137), (R), $569,000

• Vistas Baiting Hollow to Pesce, Michael, 2103 Fox Hill Dr #2103 (600-40.4-1-8), (R), $395,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Orlando, J & E, to Attaway, Andew, 33595 Rt 25, (1000-97-1-23.3), (R), $274,000

• Makajean Realty Corporation to Soloviev Investors LLC, 32470 Route 25 (1000-97-6-15), (C), $1,137,500

• Parillo Family Trust to Zoumas, Ioannis, 560 Fawn Ln (1000-103-4-29), (V), $370,000

• Beebe, L, & Scofield, T, to Zander, Christopher, 580 Broadwaters Rd (1000-104-10-3), (R), $2,025,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• H Kinder Corp LLC to Ball, Christopher, 1825 Castle Rd (1000-5-2-7.10), (R), $1,550,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Tague, L, by Administrator to DeGraw, Charlaine, 58 Royal Ave (900-148-2-24), (R), $212,000

• Crohan, D, to Wooten, Travis, 1499 Flanders Rd (900-170-1-27.2), (R), $450,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Kraus, P, to Schenk, Tucker, 1305 Sandy Beach Rd (1000-43-4-41), (R), $532,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Ross Jr, J, & Orlowski, J, to Ruszkowski, David, 285 Inlet View E (1000-100-3-10.7), (R), $1,050,000

• Marratime Capital LLC to Choi, Michael, Royalton Row (1000-113-7-19.38), (R), $1,726,300

• Fusaro, Curto Principi to Ulster Farms LLC, 705 CR 48 (1000-113-12-13), (V), $899,000

• Lang, G, to Sfoglia, Gregory, 3480 Ole Jule Ln (1000-122-4-21), (R), $1,200,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Graziano, J, to Christian, Hilary, 255 Three Waters Ln (1000-15-7-13), (R), $1,482,000

• Gonzalez & MacSweeney to Ginsberg, Jessica, 2050 Platt Rd lot 2 (1000-27-1-9.2), (V), $849,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Curto, V & R, to Cahalane, John, 4730 Blue Horizon Bluffs (1000-74-1-35.54), (V), $890,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• LJ’S Acquisition Group to Campos-Paiz, Suleima, 29 Oakland Dr N (600-65-2-9), (R), $430,000

• Johnson, L & J, to Whalley, Joshua, 80 Rabbit Run (600-84-2-34.15), (R), $350,000

• Scioscia/Smith, T, to Gondal, Mohammad, 30 Ruth Ct (600-85-1-10.35), (R), $700,000

• Adla, T & J, to Cregan, Thomas, 73 Mulberry Commons (600-109.1-1-73), (R), $325,000

• Yland, K, & Murphy, A, to Barry, Kevin, 819 Roanoke Ave (600-126-2-1), (R), $575,000

• AKA Holdings LP to 205 Osborn Ave LLC, 205 Osborn Ave & lot 021001 (600-128-2-22), (C), $2,550,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Persky, W & J, to 5 Burro Hall LLC, 5 Burro Hall Ln (700-14-2-60.9), (R), $2,750,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Albright, G & S, to Faragher, Robert, 55 Cooper Ln (900-93-1-23), (R), $995,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Capelluto, S & J & M, to Griffin, Carter, 11925 Soundview Ave (1000-54-5-45.5), (R), $670,000

• Paradis, M & J, to Garretson, James & Sara, 240 Garden Ct (1000-63-7-17.6), (R), $915,000

• Cardona Jr, C, to Pintea Felix, Oana, 11610 Main Bayview Rd (1000-88-5-26), (R), $740,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Blue Mermaid 224 LLC to 224 Creek Rd LLC, 224 Creek Rd (600-24-1-8), (R), $935,000

• Schwartz, I & K, by Referee to 39 Oak Lane WR LLC, 39 Oak Ln (600-25-1-9), (R), $676,000

• Franco, T, to Lang, Brandon, 299 Great Rock Dr (600-36-7-33), (R), $645,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)