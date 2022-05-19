Real Estate Transfers: May 19, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated April 3-9, 2022.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Atwood, J, to Russo, Anthony, 15 Bay Harbor Rd (600-113-4-22), (R), $875,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Gorman, T & S, to Pandolfini, Michael, 74 Mastro Ct (600-80-2-2.9), (R), $610,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Inga, S & D, to Devaney, Gregory, 6 Mastro Ct (600-80-2-2.16), (R), $715,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Brandes, A, & Marks, D, to Altamura, Jillian, 2800 Eugenes Rd (1000-97-7-26.2), (R), $1,450,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Cinque, Raymond, Harvest Pointe, Home #44 (1000-102.1-2-18), (R), $740,000

• Moeck, S, & King-Moeck, S, to DiGregorio, Frank, 5765 Stillwater Ave (1000-137-4-5.1), (R), $730,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Burden III, W & J, to Cove Circle I, LLC, 1000 Cove Circle (1000-49-1-3), (R), $674,999

• Fairweather, I, & Martin to 318 5th Street Property, 318 Fifth St (1001-6-7-15), (R), $1,350,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Manor Lane Trust to Kujawski Jr, John, 188 Manor Ln (600-47-2-9), (V), $215,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Sawicki, E, Trust to BVBNY LLC, 2700 Main Rd & lot 004004 (1000-125-3-4.3), (R), $1,159,300

• Sawicki, E, Trust to BVBNY LLC, 2700 Main Rd (1000-125-3-4.5), (V), $385,700

• Gregory, S & C, to Napolitano, Thomas, 1275 White Eagle Dr (1000-127-9-20), (R), $903,500

• 5445 Peconic Bay Homeow to Pine West LLC, 5445 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-128-1-5), (V), $850,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Taylor, N, to Mulqueen, Patricia, 565 Bayer Rd (1000-139-3-14), (R), $640,500

PECONIC (11958)

• Ruth Enterprises Inc to 35650 Realty LLC, 35650 CR 48 (1000-69-4-3), (C), $1,100,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• G & Z Riverhead Communty to DeAngelo, Michael, 450 Middle Rd, Unit 8 (600-82.4-2-8), (R), $495,000

• 911 Ostrander LLC to Kubacka, Nina, Ostrander Ave (600-107-3-24.5), (V), $30,000

• Mancuso, R Trust to Trelles & Alarcon, Mike & Rita, 911 E Main St (600-127-7-5), (R), $490,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Boccuzza, C, & Carbone, C, to Lashine, Nancy, 114 S Midway Rd (700-23-1-38), (V), $35,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Praetz, G, by Referee to Mebonia, Tamar, 53750 CR 48 (1000-52-2-17), (R), $570,000

• Burk, A, to Donohoe, Edward, 2555 Kenneys Rd (1000-59-7-4), (R), $701,000

• Blakely, J to Steinbugler, Kathryn, 600 Orchard Rd (1000-66-2-7), (R), $662,500

• Wilinski, R & C to Levy, Dylan, 750 Highwood Rd (1000-78-9-47), (R), $865,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Russell, B, to Wachter, Troy, 46 Anna Ct (600-56-1-5.6), (R), $575,000

• Serota Wading River to Wading River Regency, 6222-6227 Route 25A (600-75-3-3.7), (C), $35,000,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)