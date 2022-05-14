Southold Blotter: Greenport man arrested for DWI during traffic stop

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Southold Town police arrested a 25-year-old Greenport man for DWI during a traffic stop Sunday.

According to police, Josue Rivera-Quijada was operating his vehicle eastbound on Main Road in Greenport and was stopped around 1:33 a.m. for failing to maintain his lane and speeding.

He was found to be intoxicated and charged with driving while intoxicated, reports said.

• Corroding wires sparked a vehicle fire along Beach Road in Greenport Sunday.

Police and the Greenport Fire Department responded to the scene to extinguish the fire. The driver, a 28-year-old Riverhead woman, told police she was driving when she saw smoke coming from the hood of the vehicle shortly before 5 p.m.

• Police and members of the Cutchogue Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a garage along Eastwood Drive last Monday morning.

Officials determined the fire had burned itself out by the time they arrived shortly before 9 a.m. The homeowner said he placed oil-soaked rags in a garbage can, which is believed to be the source of the fire.

• A 74-year-old Southold woman was reportedly scammed out of $300 after her friend’s email account was hacked last week.

Officials said the woman received an email from her friend asking for three Google Play gift cards in $100 denominations and to send photos of the front and back of the cards, which she did. She alerted her friend and authorities after receiving a request for five more cards, police said. Detectives and Google are investigating the incident, which was reported last Monday.

• Police respond to several locations in Greenport Village Saturday evening after an intoxicated 34-year-old man was causing disturbances in the area, asking for alcohol and attempting to sleep in a laundry room at an apartment complex.

The man was transported by police to the train station and said he would be leaving town in the morning.

• “Significant” damage was reported to the interior of Our Lady of Mercy Regional School in Cutchogue, which has been shuttered for several years, last Monday afternoon. Detectives are investigating the incident.

• A Southold woman called police on a 40-year-old Queensbury, N.Y., man who came to the back gate of her yard attempting to sell Omaha Steaks last Thursday afternoon.

The man left the area and was located nearby by police, who advised him that soliciting was not permitted in Southold Town.

• An unknown person removed octane buttons from gas pumps at the Valero gas station along Route 25 in Cutchogue last week. An attendant reported the incident to police last Monday and said similar incidents have been occurring at Valero stations throughout the region. An investigation is ongoing.

• Detectives were notified after an unknown person entered a dilapidated barn along Westphalia Road in Mattituck and broke windows. The incident was reported to police last Monday around 4:45 p.m.

• Police were called to the beachfront along Hyatt Road last Monday evening after a homeowner reported fishermen were camping out on the beach in front of his home. An officer spoke with a 39-year-old Yonkers man who said the majority of people had left already and agreed to leave without further incident, officials said.

• Police were called to a parking lot in Orient last Tuesday morning after Plum Island security staff reported a suspicious van. An officer interviewed a 59-year-old woman from Edenton, N.C., said she had missed her ferry the night before and was advised by ferry staff that she could spend the night in the parking lot. No further action was taken.

• A padlock to a shed at Causeway Beach in Cutchogue was reportedly broken off and forcibly opened last week. The incident was reported Friday morning and an investigation is continuing, police said.

• Police were called to a home on Bailey Avenue in Greenport Friday after a 67-year-old man reported that someone had trimmed his hedges without his permission.

A neighbor admitted that she cut them because they were getting long and was advised she cannot cut hedges on someone else’s property.

• A criminal mischief incident was reported at Southold Free Library last Wednesday afternoon. A police report said an employee saw subjects carving words into a concrete railing outside the building. Detectives were notified.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.