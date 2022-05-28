Southold finds new solution to translation issues at Town Hall

A sign outside Southold Town Hall during the pandemic shutdown. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Following a recent request for better translation services at Southold Town Hall, Town Supervisor Scott Russell announced Tuesday that the town has partnered with a company that will provide language assistance in all town departments via telephone.

LanguageLine Solutions, based in Monterey, Calif., offers translation of over 240 languages.

Mr. Russell worked with Justice Court director Leanne Reilly on establishing a subscription for the town to use. Training has already been conducted for town department heads.

The town will soon post signs written in some of the more commonly used languages at Town Hall that provide instructions for non-English speakers to call the service for help with translation.

“Once we get the signs up, someone who speaks a certain language will be able to read the sign and know what they would need to do to communicate with the town employee,” Mr. Russell said.