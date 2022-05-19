‘The Producers’ postponed this weekend at NFCT due to COVID-19 concerns

The cast of “The Producers” during a rehearsal earlier this month. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The North Fork Community Theatre’s production of “The Producers” has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, the theater announced this week.

The performances at the Mattituck theater scheduled Thursday, May 19 through Sunday, May 22 will have new dates as follows:

• Thursday May, 19 at 8 p.m. has been rescheduled to Thursday, June 2 at 8 p.m.

• Friday, May 20 at 8 p.m. has been rescheduled to Friday, June 3 at 8 p.m.

• Saturday, May 21 at 8 p.m. has been rescheduled to Sunday, May 29 at 8 p.m.

• Sunday, May 22 at 2:30 p.m. has been rescheduled to Monday, May 30 at 2:30 p.m.

An additional performance has also been added for June 5.

There’s no change to the shows currently scheduled for May 26-29.

NFCT said all tickets for canceled shows have been automatically rescheduled for the new performance date and no ticket holders do not need to do anything to confirm. Ticket holders can contact [email protected] in order to reschedule or request a refund if unable to attend the new date.

Cases of COVID-19 have been climbing across the region due to the contagious subvariants of the Omicron variant. The theater’s policy as of April 11 no longer requires proof of vaccination and patrons are not required to wear masks when in the building. Questions can be directed to [email protected].

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends indoor mask wearing in public spaces when the community level is “High” as Suffolk County currently is. There’s currently 57.2 cases per 100,000 in Suffolk County on a seven-day average.

“The Producers” opened May 12, more than two years after the first rehearsal was held just as the pandemic hit in 2020.

“The mantra of ‘the show must go on’ is huge,” said director Mary Kalich, earlier this month. “We were just hellbent on making this happen.”