Affordable housing hearing put on hold, Yacht runs aground in Mattituck

The 96-foot yacht became stranded Sunday in Mattituck. (Courtesy of Peter McGreevy)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

PBMC launches new women’s and children’s unit to expand care across North Fork

After lengthy meeting, hearing on Cutchogue Woods to be continued July 5

Yacht named ‘In Too Deep’ runs aground near Bailie Beach in Mattituck

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Concerns raised at public hearing on size of proposed food waste facility in Calverton

Wading River toddler returns home after undergoing heart transplant procedure

Police seek public’s help to locate two missing teens from Little Flower

Auto Racing: Score one for a Riverhead Raceway regular as Soper races to victory in Buzz Chew Chevrolet 200

NORTHFORKER

Northport’s Del Vino Vineyards purchases Krupski Farms in Riverhead

North Fork Dream Home: A tranquil woodsy retreat perched in Mattituck

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 56.