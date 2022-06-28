Affordable housing hearing put on hold, Yacht runs aground in Mattituck
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
PBMC launches new women’s and children’s unit to expand care across North Fork
After lengthy meeting, hearing on Cutchogue Woods to be continued July 5
Yacht named ‘In Too Deep’ runs aground near Bailie Beach in Mattituck
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Concerns raised at public hearing on size of proposed food waste facility in Calverton
Wading River toddler returns home after undergoing heart transplant procedure
Police seek public’s help to locate two missing teens from Little Flower
Auto Racing: Score one for a Riverhead Raceway regular as Soper races to victory in Buzz Chew Chevrolet 200
NORTHFORKER
Northport’s Del Vino Vineyards purchases Krupski Farms in Riverhead
North Fork Dream Home: A tranquil woodsy retreat perched in Mattituck
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 56.