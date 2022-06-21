Anthony Pedone of Riverhead, formerly of Jamesport, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He was 88 years old.

Anthony was born Sept. 7, 1933, in Queens, N.Y., to Jennie (Gaeta) and John Pedone. He was one of three children. He left high school to join the U.S. Navy and served for four years during the Korean Conflict, attaining the rank of petty officer and receiving the National Defense Service Medal.

On Oct. 26, 1957, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he married the love of his life, Anna DeMarco, and together they had three children.

Anthony worked as a self-employed auto mechanic for 30 years for the company he started: Pedone Auto & Truck Repair in Deer Park, N.Y. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Sons of Italy and a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Predeceased by his son, Anthony Pedone Jr., Anthony is survived by his wife, Anna; children Cynthia Austin of Shoreham, N.Y., and Ann Marie MacGillivray of Upper Black Eddy, Pa.; grandchildren Nicole, John, Michael, Sara, Julia, Christopher, Anthony, Amanda, James and Jena; and siblings Terry Vitale of Calverton, N.Y., and Angelo Pedone of Center Moriches, N.Y.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, June 21, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R. C. Church, with Monsignor Joseph Staudt officiating. Interment, with U.S. military honors, will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

