Cops: Boat strikes Greenport jetty, seriously injuring 35-year-old

The jetty juts out into Greenport Harbor. (Credit: Google Maps)

A 35-year-old man was airlifted with serious injuries after the 23-foot boat he was operating struck the Greenport breakwater rock jetty that juts out into Greenport Harbor early Sunday morning, according to Southold Town police.

The 2006 Key West center console vessel was headed in a southeast direction out of the harbor and ran into the beginning of the jetty a fast rate of speed, police said. The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The boat’s operator was the sole occupant. Members of the Greenport Fire Department responded to the scene along with police and secured a landing zone for a Suffolk County police helicopter to transport the injured boat operator to Stony Brook University Hospital for further treatment.

Police did not identify the injured boat operator.

Police Chief Martin Flatley said Sunday morning that Sea Tow was working to remove the damaged boat following the police investigation. The chief also said there was no immediate sign of alcohol at the scene and the victim is not in police custody.

The jetty has been the site of several similar crashes over the years, particularly at night when it can be difficult to see.