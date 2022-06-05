Cops: Driver in stolen van flees police, crashes into officer’s car

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

The driver of a stolen van reportedly led police on a pursuit when officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Cutchogue Saturday morning, according to Southold Town police.

The suspect led police through Riverhead’s jurisdiction and onto the Long Island Expressway where he briefly pulled over for officers near exit 69 before fleeing again and striking an occupied Southold Town police vehicle on the shoulder of the road.

The driver, Alexander Ellioff, 35, of Cutchogue continued a short distance before being arrested. He was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. He’s scheduled to be arraigned following his release.

The officer involved in the crash was not injured.

Police had initially been notified of a report of a stolen vehicle from the parking lot of the Greenport 7-Eleven. A Southold officer located the 2008 Ford E-250 traveling westbound on Route 25 in Cutchogue shortly after 7 a.m. Mr. Ellioff reportedly stopped at first, but then fled to begin the pursuit.

He faces multiple charges, including felonies for fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree criminal mischief.

He also faces misdemeanor charges for unauthorized use of a vehicle, third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.