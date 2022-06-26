Featured Story

Cops: Greenport woman falsely reported fire at residence

By The Suffolk Times

Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Southold Town police arrested a Greenport woman Saturday for falsely reporting a fire, according to a media release.

Police said Michelle Buckley, 52, called 911 Thursday at about 5:30 a.m. and reported a fire in her Carpenter Street residence and that “she too was on fire.”

No fire was found and police said Ms. Buckley had falsely claimed there was a fire “in order to garner an emergency response to her residence.” A police report did not indicate a further motive for requesting the emergency response.

Police charged Ms. Buckley was second-degree false reporting an incident, a felony.

She was processed and released on an appearance ticket for a future court date.

