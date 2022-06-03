Cutchogue residents petition over park access, Two men charged in 2021 overdose deaths

A padlock on the gate to Dave Allison Park in Cutchogue. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Here are the headlines for Friday, June 3, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cutchogue residents petition to restore parking at park where they say access has become difficult for those with mobility issues

Two Riverhead men charged in connection with four 2021 fatal overdose deaths on the North Fork

East End Drug Task Force makes arrest following raid of home in Greenport

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Court Records: Undercover Riverhead police officer, working alongside FBI, catches alleged predator who admitted to sex with teen

McMorris family, MADD honor Sen. Schumer for helping advance legislation to reduce drunken driving

Second Riverhead H.S. student arrested after police investigate ‘threatening’ Instagram post

NORTHFORKER

The Commodore, a new tapas bar, is coming to Greenport’s Harborfront Inn this month

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of June 4

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers today with a high near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.

Expect decreasing clouds throughout the weekend with temperatures in the mid-70s.