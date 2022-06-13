Calverton resident Cynthia Minnick died May 26, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 66.

Ms. Minnick was born Jan. 30, 1956, in Riverhead, to Zignor and Teresa (Lenseski) Swiatocha.

Predeceased by her husband, Richard, she is survived by her daughters, Breyan Minnick and Charlene Bugdin; her sons, Michael and Brian; her sisters, Sandra Scott, Lorraine Blasko, Linda Meklenburg and Dawn Grzegorczyk; and 14 grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Riverhead VFW.

Robertaccio Funeral Home in Center Moriches assisted the family.

