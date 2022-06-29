Daily Update: Zeldin wins GOP primary, Rally planned in Riverhead Wednesday to protest overturning of Roe v. Wade
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Zeldin wins GOP primary to challenge Hochul for governor in November
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Rally planned Wednesday in Riverhead to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade
Spicy’s in Riverhead remains closed with no signs of reopening
Citing slow progress, Town Board to terminate contract with company it hired for Comprehensive Plan update
Cops: Center Moriches man charged with assault for driving vehicle into another person during altercation
NORTHFORKER
A life of constant change: Sep’s Farm continues to grow and adapt
10 things to do on the North Fork in July
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 64.