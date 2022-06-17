Diner owner killed in Monday crash made everyone feel at home, Southold Town unlikely to meet deadline for housing plan

Angelo Stavropoulos was known to proudly display his fresh catch. He opened Peconic Bay Diner in 1992. (Courtesy photo)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Friday, June 17, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

At Peconic Bay Diner, Angelo Stavropoulos, 68, made everyone feel at home

Community housing tax likely on hold as deadline approaches for Southold Town to submit plan

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Police seek public’s help to locate 16-year-old boy

NORTHFORKER

Greenport’s Kontiki reopens in larger space on Main Street

Podcast: Make it an all-strawberry weekend on the North Fork

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of June 17

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be around 85 degrees with a low of about 60. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast this weekend with temperatures topping out in the mid-70s.