Diner owner killed in Monday crash made everyone feel at home, Southold Town unlikely to meet deadline for housing plan
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Friday, June 17, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
At Peconic Bay Diner, Angelo Stavropoulos, 68, made everyone feel at home
Community housing tax likely on hold as deadline approaches for Southold Town to submit plan
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Police seek public’s help to locate 16-year-old boy
NORTHFORKER
Greenport’s Kontiki reopens in larger space on Main Street
Podcast: Make it an all-strawberry weekend on the North Fork
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of June 17
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be around 85 degrees with a low of about 60. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast this weekend with temperatures topping out in the mid-70s.