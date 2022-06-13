Driver seriously injured in crash on Main Road in Laurel

The pickup truck crashed head-on into a tree Monday afternoon. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

The driver of a Toyota Tacoma was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the vehicle swerved off Main Road in Laurel and across oncoming traffic before striking a tree head-on.

Southold Town Police Chief Martin Flatley said he wasn’t certain if the driver suffered a medical emergency just prior to the crash, but officers and first responders administered CPR at the scene on the driver.

The vehicle was headed eastbound near Laurel Lake Park when the crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. in front of a home. There were no passengers in the pickup or other vehicles involved.

A witness who was driving behind the Tacoma said he saw the pickup cross the road and crash directly into the tree.

“No brakes, no nothing,” the witness told The Suffolk Times.

The Mattituck Fire Department responded to the scene and the victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

Main Road was briefly closed to allow police to conduct measurements across the road as part of the investigation.