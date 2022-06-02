East End Drug Task Force makes arrest following raid of home in Greenport

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

An East End Drug Task Force raid of a home in Greenport led to one arrest early Thursday morning, Southold Town police said in a press release.

Victor Colon, 48, of Greenport is facing charges related to the possession and intent to sell narcotics, police said.

The search warrant was issued in response to “community complaints of illegal drug activity and foot traffic to and from” the house at 229 3rd Street in Greenport, police said.

The multi-family home where the raid occurred is owned by Donna C. Horton, according to Southold Town property records. Suffolk County Supreme Court records show that in December 2013, the Village of Greenport posted a notice of public nuisance on the property due to “the accumulation of rubbish, garbage and abandoned items.”

The top charge against Mr. Colon of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance is a Class B felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. He was also charged with third-degree possession of a narcotic with the intent to sell and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a charge related to scales found in the home, according to police.

The East End Drug Task Force is led by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. It includes detectives and other law enforcement personnel from the New York State, Suffolk County and town police departments, including the Southold Town police.