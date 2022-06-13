Edna Quatroche

Edna Quatroche, a longtime resident of Greenport and the widow of Vincent James Quatroche, passed away in Maryland on June 8, 2022.

Edna was born to Joseph and Edna Turner and had four siblings who predeceased her, Jane McDonough, Agnes Trillcott, Joseph Turner and George Turner.

After school, Edna was offered a position working with the Daughters of the American Revolution in Washington, D.C. She eventually moved closer to home and resided in New York City. During one of her visits to Greenport, she met the love of her life, Vincent James Quatroche of Sag Harbor, N.Y. They were married on Dec. 6, 1952, and had three children, Vincent (Michele) Quatroche, Edna Acquaviva and Boni (Kevin) Fash. Edna is also survived by four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Edna worked for the Board of Elections in Yaphank, Greenport High School and Turner House, an adult home where her mother was the proprietor until her mother’s sudden passing. Edna eventually retired from Greenport High School in 1999 and enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with Boni and Kevin’s children, Lauren and Madeline, and Vince and Michele’s children, Vincent and Boni. She always said her grandchildren kept her young and she loved visiting them.

Edna was an active member of St. Agnes Parish, serving as two-time president of the Rosary Society and many other committees throughout the years. In addition, she was heavily involved in Floyd Memorial Library and was an avid activist in her small town. She and her supportive fellow Greenporters were able to stop housing and commercial development of many green spaces in the Town of Southold. Edna never reveled in the accomplishments; it was all for the good of the community she cared for deeply.

A wake will be held Monday, June 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A Mass celebration of her life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.

Donations may be made in Edna’s honor to World Apostolate of Fatima USA, 674 Mountain View Road, Asbury, NJ 08802; [email protected]; or The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601(alz.org/?form=alz_donate).

This is a paid notice.