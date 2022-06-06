Felix “Nuge” Orlowski of Mattituck died June 3, 2022, at age 97.

Mr. Orlowski was retired from LILCO.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, June 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, adjacent to the church.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League.