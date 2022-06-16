Ford Vernon Swick

Ford Vernon Swick, 65, of Newport, R.I., formerly of Montclair, N.J., died peacefully at home on May 14, 2022.

Ford spent most of his life in and around Montclair, where he attended the Montclair schools, private and public, graduating from Montclair High School, where he played hockey and lacrosse. He attended Boston University and ultimately graduated from Parsons School of Design in New York City.

Ford spent some of his happiest times at the Swick residence in Orient, N.Y., and in Greenport, N.Y., where his maternal grandmother, Helen B. Vernon, lived for more than 30 years. Ford worked at Preston’s, a long-traditioned marine supply store in Greenport.

Ford was an accomplished photographer. Some of his favorite subjects were the scenery and wildlife of Orient.

Ford had a strong passion for the water and boating — captaining three boats along the way: the Dinghy, the Whaler and the Seaswick. He was a longtime member of Orient Yacht Club. His passion led him to work on a real estate venture in Cape Cod and, later in his life, to move to Newport, R.I.

He also led an entrepreneurial venture — Tick Tank — the first-of-its-kind safe tick removal kit.

For those of us who knew and loved Ford, we will miss his quick wit, sensitivity to all living things and his incredible creativity.

Ford is survived by his sister, Jennifer S. Amadeo, and brother-in-law, Ralph B. Amadeo; his nephew, Michael A. Amadeo; and his niece, Maggie S. Amadeo. He was predeceased by his parents, Theodore and Suzanne Swick.

The family will receive friends and relatives in his memory on Saturday, June 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Caggiano Memorial, 62 Grove St., Montclair (caggianomemorial.com).

Memorial donations may be made to Orient Yacht Club.

