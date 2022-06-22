Gilbert Terry Dixon of Dripping Springs, Texas, formerly of Southold, died suddenly June 12, 2022. He was 68 years old.

Gib was born July 29, 1953, to Anne Terry Dixon and Raymond Joseph Dixon.

Gib enjoyed music at an early age and played bass in several bands back in the day. He had a huge passion for reading and learning new things. And loved his adopted state of Texas and Big Bend National Park, where he and his wife Donna would enjoy new adventures.

Gib was a certified emergency room nurse at South Austin Medical Center for 22 years until his retirement. Patients would actually come in to triage, asking for “Nurse Gib.” The outpouring from people he worked with has been overwhelming and a comfort. Special thank you to Duke.

Gib was one of a kind, with an amazing personality, really good heart, adventurous spirit and a contagious laugh that will be missed so very much, but never forgotten.

He was predeceased by both of his parents, and his uncle, Ellis M. Terry. Gib is survived by his loving family, his beyond-special wife, Donna Marie; her sons, Chris Barras (Donna Jean) and Jeremy Barras (Emily); grandchildren Eric Barras (Taylor) and Jenny Skye; great-grandchildren Eleanor and Lucille; his daughter, Rickie Lee Farah (Kenny); his ex-wife, Melody; his sister, Laura Dixon (Michael); his uncle, Raymond W. Terry Jr. (Barbara); his many cousins, Dan, Betsy, Abby and Martha Terry, Larry and Maria Terry, Peggy and Rob Cox, and Valerie and Allen Andrews; and all his incredible friends in Texas that were his soul family.

