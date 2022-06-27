Greenport High School Class of 2022 celebrates graduation at 141st commencement ceremony: Photos
The final North Fork school held its commencement ceremonies Sunday morning as the graduates of Greenport High School’s Class of 2022 celebrated their accomplishments at the 141st commencement ceremony.
The 55 graduates were honored under a hot morning sun in front of the high school, continuing the recent tradition of an outdoor ceremony that started in 2020 amid the pandemic.
Valedictorian Anabelle Odell and salutatorian Osa Iglesias both addressed their fellow graduates. A trio of students — Carla Fernandez, Sydney Heidtmann and Angelina Higgins — also delivered student addresses.
Dr. Eric Sepenoski, a member of the Class of 2002, was the commencement speaker.
See more photos below:
Photos by Jeremy Garretson