Greenport High School Class of 2022 celebrates graduation at 141st commencement ceremony: Photos

Greenport’s Class of 2022 celebrates Sunday morning with a cap toss. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The final North Fork school held its commencement ceremonies Sunday morning as the graduates of Greenport High School’s Class of 2022 celebrated their accomplishments at the 141st commencement ceremony.

The 55 graduates were honored under a hot morning sun in front of the high school, continuing the recent tradition of an outdoor ceremony that started in 2020 amid the pandemic.

Valedictorian Anabelle Odell and salutatorian Osa Iglesias both addressed their fellow graduates. A trio of students — Carla Fernandez, Sydney Heidtmann and Angelina Higgins — also delivered student addresses.

Dr. Eric Sepenoski, a member of the Class of 2002, was the commencement speaker.

See more photos below:

























High school principal Gary Kalish delivers the welcome address.

Superintendent Marlon Small delivers the superintendent’s address.



Carla Fernandez gives a student address.

Carla Fernandez gives a student address.

Sydney Heidtmann delivers a student address.



Angelina Higgins delivers a student address.

Angelina Higgins delivers a student address.

Salutatorian Osa Iglesias addresses the graduates.

Valedictorian Anabelle Odell addresses the graduates.

Class of 2002 alumnus Eric Sepenoski was the commencement speaker.



















Photos by Jeremy Garretson