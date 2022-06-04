Greenport school transforms into battleground for mass casualty training exercise: Photos

Volunteers serving as victims are treated by first responders in the bleachers at Greenport High School Saturday morning. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

First responders from across the East End gathered at Greenport High School Saturday for a mass casualty incident training.

During the training, firefighters, police and EMTs responded to a mock mass shooting. The training session had already been organized prior to the recent massacre in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

The training involved 24 local agencies, including ambulance companies representing areas from Orient to Mastic. Local fire departments were also on site with crews and equipment. Suffolk County and Southold Town police also participated.

Part of the training involved police working to neutralize the shooter inside the school while the second part of the training dealt with the victims and patients. Read more about how the training was set up here.

See more photos from Saturday below:

Photos by Jeremy Garretson