Funeral services for Herbert James Adler Jr. of Southold will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, at First Presbyterian Church of Southold, with the Rev. Peter Kelley officiating. A reception will follow at the church.

Mr. Adler died Nov. 26, 2021. He was 98.

Memorial donations may be made to Southold Historical Museum or First Presbyterian Church of Southold.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.