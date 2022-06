Jerry E. Jacobs of Rome, N.Y., died June 2, 2022, at age 80. Jerry was the husband of Joan Conway Jacobs, formerly of Southold.

Private graveside services will be held at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.