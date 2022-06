Joanne Goerler (née Zuhoski) of Cutchogue died June 24, 2022. She was 56.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, June 28, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.