Joseph Patrick Kane

Joseph Patrick Kane, a 25-year resident of Greenport, died June 8, 2022, at his home. He was 82.

Born April 13, 1940, in Scranton, Pa., he was the son of Joseph and Irene (Coyne) Kane. He graduated from South Catholic High School in Scranton.

Mr. Kane served with the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1964. Mr. Kane and his wife, Carol, were married Oct. 4, 1970, in Roslyn. He worked as a passenger service representative for U.S. Air at LaGuardia Airport for 30 years.

His wife said he enjoyed biking, skiing, traveling and working in his garden, and spending time with his many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.

He was predeceased by his sisters, Joan Slowey and Miriam Rose.

Private funeral arrangements were handled by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.