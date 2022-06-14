New Suffolk resident Karen C. Rellstab died June 13, 2022, at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. She was 83.

She was born June 30, 1938, to Emile and Katherine (Hodgson) Rellstab in New Rochelle.

Ms. Rellstab worked at Riverhead Nursing Home and family said she enjoyed reading, spending time with her cats and that she was a “devoted mother.”

Predeceased by her son Victor Gandolfi and her brother, Peter, she is survived by her children, Andrew Hedges and Charlotte Hedges; her sister, Suzanne Rellstab; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.