Legislation limiting house sizes up for public hearing, Southold student wins Teeny Award

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

After years of discussion, proposed legislation limiting the size of houses in Southold Town up for public hearing this month

Southold sophomore wins Teeny Award for Outstanding Poster Design

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Police presence expected at Riverhead Middle School for remainder of week after student’s verbal threat

Cops: Riverhead man killed in two-vehicle crash in Hauppauge

Blue Masques shine as Riverhead hosts 20th annual Teeny Awards

New pickleball courts, repaved tennis and basketball courts unveiled at Riverhead Town parks

Riverhead Raceway: Beatty, master of late-race restart, triumphs

NORTHFORKER

Cultivating the next generation of North Fork farmers

North Fork Dream Home: New Suffolk Colonial with gardens galore

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.