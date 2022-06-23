Margaret and Robert Othen

Margaret ‘Peggy’ Helene Othen, 85, of The Villages, Fla., and longtime resident of Cutchogue, N.Y., passed with her beloved husband by her side on May 15, 2022.

Robert ‘Bob’ Frederick Othen, 92, of The Villages, Fla., and longtime resident of Cutchogue, N.Y., passed peacefully in his sleep on June 11, 2022, joining his soulmate, Margaret (Kaluza).

Margaret ‘Peggy’ Helene Othen

Margaret was born on March 23, 1937, to Margaret (Heimink) and Andre Kaluza. Margaret attended Flushing High School and graduated in 1954.

Margaret met her husband and soulmate, Robert Othen, while both worked for the New York Telephone Company. The couple wed in 1960 and moved in 1966 from Queens, N.Y., to the North Fork — a place where Margaret spent many childhood summers at the “bungalow” and where the couple raised their children and built a beautiful life together, full of love, family and many pets.

The Othens moved in 2003 to The Villages, where they met countless friends and adopted new hobbies and what became the vacation destination for all of their family. Everyone always wanted to be at “Nana and Pop-Pop’s,” swimming in the pool with them, drinks in hand, playing games and always belly-laughing and creating memories.

Affectionately known as “Nana” to many, Margaret was a bright light with a sensitive soul who loved her family and friends deeply. She spent much of her time in New York City with her family enjoying Broadway shows, the Tony Awards and many adventures. Along with her husband of 62 years and their tight-knit family, Margaret traveled the world and made many family memories right in Florida at Walt Disney World. “Nana” was always deeply involved in the lives of her children, grandchildren and those who she always treated as her own. Whether riding along to dance rehearsals or attending a baseball game, she was her family’s greatest cheerleader.

You could find Margaret beautifully singing a song from “Showboat,” reading Jane Austen and Bridgerton novels, or attending a Michael Crawford fan club event with her many friends.

Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Margaret (Heimink) and Andre Kaluza. Her husband joined her in heaven on June 11 — less than a month after his wife’s passing, unable to be apart for too long.

Robert ‘Bob’ Frederick Othen

Robert was born on July 2, 1929, to Charles Pierre Othen and Ellen “Nellie” Healy. Robert attended Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park, N.Y., and graduated in 1951.

Robert was a proud veteran, serving in the United States Navy for four years, and was discharged with honors.

Robert met his beloved wife, Margaret (Kaluza) during his long tenure at New York Telephone Company. The couple wed in 1960 and moved from Queens, N.Y., to Cutchogue, N.Y., in 1966.

Those who met Robert were instantly charmed by his Irish, twinkling eyes, smile and dry wit that could put anyone in a better mood. Known by many nicknames (only some of which can be printed), including Bob, Bobby and Bocce Bob, his favorites were “Dad” and “Pop-Pop.”

Always ready with a joke or well-timed comment, Robert kept his friends and family laughing while always showering them with endless love. Robert kept lifelong friends and never met a stranger. He’d bring grapefruit from Florida to the deli clerk at Handy Pantry “just because,” volunteered at Cutchogue Fire Department for many years and always helped those in need. His kindness knew no bounds and neither did his character, quiet strength or dedication to his family. His lighthearted sayings and cheeky jokes were lovingly referred to as “Pop-Pop-isms.”

He made the best meatballs and fancied screwdriver cocktails, a good, smoked old-fashioned and, at times, unsalted peanuts in milk. He said he hated fireworks, but we all know he loved them. He generated an energy that made it impossible not to smile in his presence. He was happiest when surrounded by family, or when the Giants were playing.

A diehard New York Mets and New York Giants fan for life, Robert would share, if he could, that their rocky records are ultimately what put him in the grave (but he did mention to his son that this year’s draft picks looked promising).

Robert was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Margaret; his parents; and his seven siblings, Duncan, Violet (Schluntz), George, Helen, Marion (Boss), Winifred (Montesano) and Margaret (Zuffle).

•

Margaret and Robert are survived by their daughter, Carolyn Othen Burke (Brian) of Mattituck, N.Y.; son, Andrew Duncan Othen (Vicky) of Melbourne, Australia; granddaughter, Dylan (née Drobet) Gamez (Barrett) of Fruitland Park, Fla.; grandsons, Declan and Ryan Othen of Melbourne, Australia; step-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Amanda Burke of Mattituck, N.Y.; and extended family and countless friends who loved them as family.

There will be a joint Celebration of Life for Margaret and Robert Saturday, July 9, from noon to 5 p.m., with a service and words from loved ones at 1 p.m., at Heirs-Baxley, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Fla. 32162.

For those unable to attend in person, a livestream will be available. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in their names to Voices of Change Animal League, 6393 SW 52nd St., Ocala, FL 34474, from where their beloved dog, Princess Dolly, was rescued.

