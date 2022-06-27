Mildred C. Meyer of West Hampton, and formerly of East Hampton, Sag Harbor and Riverhead, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022. She was 96 years old.

Known as Millie, she was born and raised in East Hampton, the daughter of Arthur and Ettie Schwarberg. She was a 1944 graduate of East Hampton High School.

She raised her family in Sag Harbor, where her four children went to Pierson High School. She worked for the former Bulova Watch Company, Rowe Industries, The Fil-N-Net Clothing Store, and as a waitress as well. She was also a former member of the Sag Harbor Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

Predeceased by her brother, Arthur Schwarberg of California, and her daughter Carol Blasko of Mattituck, she is survived by her son, Arthur Brewer (Kathryn) of Cutchogue; daughters Barbara Damiecki (Kenneth) of Bridgehampton and Wendy Turbush (Douglas) of Oklahoma; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, June 27, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, with funeral services at 8 p.m., with Caren Heacock officiating. Graveside services will be held at noon Tuesday, June 28, at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in East Hampton.

This is a paid notice.